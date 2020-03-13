Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week By Madison Siegrist

With all the news in the world seeming to border on the negative, this week’s photo of the week is all about the joy of flying.

For this week’s Plane & Pilot photo of the week, we share an amazing one that shows what the joy of flying is all about. With bad news all around, this one will remind everyone of why we fly and why we’ll keep on flying.

Madison Siegrist, a Plane & Pilot contributor, snapped this awesome selfie while flying inverted in what she says is the world’s highest-time Decathlon, near Kelly Air Park south of Denver. And no worries. Madi’s buddy had the controls to give her time to snap this shot! What’s next? Madi is gearing up for her first aerobatics competition in May. Thanks for the shot, and good luck in the competition, Madi!