Plane Strong, Pilot Strong: Plane & Pilot Salutes The Nation’s Strength Amid Crisis

With today's (April 28) edition of the Plane & Pilot eNews, we’re proud to announce our special new logo, which is featured on the cover of our June edition, along with the message “Plane Strong, Pilot Strong.” Our message is simple: Our segment of light aviation is strong enough to weather any storm. That’s because even though the pilots who make up our ranks fly very different planes on very different missions, we share a core belief that we’ll get through these pandemic times and that COVID-19 might slow us down, but it could never stop us.

Look for additional announcements about our Plane Strong, Pilot Strong outreach, including initiatives to help the people and organizations hurt by the downturn in flying activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.