Plane: Strong. Pilot: Strong. Plane & Pilot Wants Your Pic!

We’re working on a special project and are looking for photos of our readers in front of their airplanes as a show of strength in our community.

As part of a special project we’re doing to show the strength of the general aviation community, we’re looking for a selection of photos of our readers, which means you. So if you have a photo gathering dust in a lonely Facebook album or your computer desktop or your phone’s photo gallery, please share! Specifically, we’re looking for one of you in front of your plane, kind of like the one we’re showing here. So whether you’ve been flying for decades or just started last week, whether your fly a taildragger or a Gulfstream, no matter if you’re a Cirrus flyer or a 182 driver, we want your pic! Like the example here, we’d like it to be of just you and your airplane. preferably in front of it, but we’re open to slight variations on that theme.

We’re also looking to share your stories, and this part is super quick and we won’t use your info for anything except this project. And if you only want to share the pic and your name, that’s fine too. To submit your pic, click here. Thanks!

Please copy and paste this into whatever email program you use, fill in the answers and email it back to us at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach your pic! If it’s too big, drop us a note and we’ll figure it out.