Student Pilot Lands Plane After Instructor Passes Out

The completely green student pilot had to be talked down by the controller. Watch the landing here!

It’s every first-time flyer’s worst nightmare. You’re in a small plane for the first time as the instructor lets you get a feel for the controls, when all of a sudden they slump forward, and you’re left on your own to land or die.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to first-flight student pilot Max Sylvester in Perth, Australia, on Saturday. Unable to rouse his instructor, Sylvester called the tower and they talked him through the landing.

Spoiler alert: Everyone was okay. And check out Max’s awesome landing…and, no, it wasn’t perfect, though the outcome was.