UPDATE: Sun ‘n Fun Postpones Event Due To Coronavirus Threat

Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, had been sticking to its plan to hold its event as scheduled in late March. That plan has changed. Here’s the new one.

Local news organizations in Lakeland are reporting today that Sun ‘n Fun will be delayed until May. The organization had been coming under increasing pressure to act to cancel or postpone after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recommended the closing of large public gatherings and several major Florida attractions announced they were closing their doors.

Before this breaking news hit, Plane & Pilot had published an opinion piece calling for the cancelation of the March start date for Sun ‘n Fun.

The new show dates for Sun ‘n Fun are May 5-10. We reached out to Sun ‘n Fun for comment but have not heard back. A story in lkldnow.com said the organization had reached out to the city commissioner for approval of the plan, which the city granted. A final approval for the plan, the story reported, will not come until April 17, however.

In an email from Sun 'n Fun staff, shared with Plane & Pilot by numerous exhibitors, the organization said that its leadership had been in meetings with city officials about the situation and that Sun 'n Fun would issue an announcement "this afternoon," Friday, March 13th, which it did. The release did not go into much detail however.

Lakeland, FL: SUN ‘n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence are deeply concerned about the developing crisis with COVID-19 and understand our responsibility to help in the fight against the spread of the disease. Our first priority is always the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, partners, staff and volunteers. With the full support of Polk County, the City of Lakeland, Lakeland Linder International Airport, and the FAA, at this time we are planning to postpone the 2020 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo until May 5-10. We appreciate the unwavering support of our airport and community and hope everyone will make plans to join us here this May.

This is a breaking story. We will follow up with more details as this story develops.