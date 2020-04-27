Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Unite In Salute to COVID-19 Responders

If smoke and noise are key dietary supplements for airshow fans, many are feeling malnourished this spring. The chance to feel the shock of a fighter jet at full afterburner, or to hear the blaring of propeller tips pushing supersonic speeds, vaporized as shows canceled to comply with social distancing restrictions as America raced to “flatten the curve.”

Beginning this week, however, those living in some major United States metropolitan areas will get the chance to step outside and see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels or the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds tear up the sky in salute to those we’re all cheering for: the frontline responders in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cities, folks will get the chance to see both teams together, in joint flyovers featuring both teams.

Starting tomorrow, April 28, the Blues and the Thunderbirds will team up for flyovers of New York City, Philadelphia and Trenton. The flyovers will not be full aerobatic routines, but should be a quick dose of the airshow staples we’ve missed this spring.

Flyover times, EST:

New York City: Noon

Trenton: 1:45 p.m.

Philadelphia: 2:00 p.m.

The teams have emphasized wishes for people to remain in place to see the displays. Many other cities will get a flyover during the next two weeks, with cities, routes and times announced about a day before the event.