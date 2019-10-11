UAvionix Buys Display Maker AeroVonics

The aviation electronics company uAvionix, which has made a name for itself with its low-cost ADS-B solutions, including wingtip light and tail beacon mounted units, has acquired AeroVonics, a marriage that has generated some excitement in GA.

The key products that led to the acquisition is AeroVonics’ AV-20-S AOA instrument and its AV-30 customizable primary display that packs a ton of info into a small, standard instrument-sized hole in the panel.

Included in the AV-30, shown here, is G-loading, the upcoming flight-planned GPS waypoint, airspeed, altitude and vertical speed, plus more, all integrated artfully around an attitude indicator display. It sounds like too much to take in on one small instrument, but the execution of the display is impressive.

In a post about the acquisition, uAvionix said that adding its first panel-mount products is part of a larger plan to create an extensive lineup of panel electronics, many of which will integrate with its ADS-B solutions. Chief among the new developments, it said, is an autopilot interface that will marry existing STEC autopilots with its displays.

