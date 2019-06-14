Uber Elevate 2019 Is Over, But Are Things Ever Getting Interesting

The Uber Elevate Summit took place in Washington D.C. this week, with two days of seminars, speakers and tech talks all on the subject of Urban Aerial Mobility (UAM…get used to the acronym). Here’s a video of Uber’s vision of how this might all work.

The event, hosted by Uber at the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown D.C. had some high powered speakers, too, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elewell, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX), and, well, more than a dozen other high-powered players and partners in the UAM game, including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Eric Allison, head of Elevate.

What was the biggest takeaway for us? It’s nothing short of the observation that the sheer amount of enthusiasm and investment among people in powerful positions in tech, government and aerospace seems to guarantee that the segment will make a run at reality. And while the oft-mentioned goal of operations starting in 2023 seems unlikely, at least based on FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell’s frank remarks at the event, the 2020s are certain to make UAMs a force in aerospace. It remains to be seen whether that force winds up being disruptive in the traditional sense, in that the segment will create chaos and sow dissent, or in the new-speak version of the word, in that it will disrupt existing transportation modes for the betterment of the people and the economy.

Some of the news from the event follows (look for a feature story on the significance of this year’s Elevate Summit and the state of UAM in Plane & Pilot magazine soon.)