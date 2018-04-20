Uber for Planes Amendment in FAA Bill

Do you want more aviation news and notes from Plane & Pilot? Sign up for our newsletter!

Uber for light planes? It might be happening. Contained in the FAA reauthorization bill currently speeding its way through Congress is a little noticed provision that would change the charter game completely. The rider would allow pilots to advertise for cost sharing rides on any media they so desire—a couple of years ago the FAA nixed the idea of advertising such rides online while okaying the practice when done on actual bulletin boards, though the reasoning behind that stand is unclear to anyone but the FAA, who hasn’t offered a justification for the ruling.

The new provision would effectively allow private pilots to post ride share notices online, which would in theory open up the market to companies wanting to enlist pilots in a money making endeavor.

The money behind it could be real, again thanks to the proposed amendment, which would allow pilots to take more than their “pro rata” share for flight expenses. In other words, pilots wouldn’t have to pay their share but charge costs to their newfound passengers, presumably with the online rideshare company getting a cut.

If all of this sounds like the way Part 135 Charter, works, well, yeah, it does to us too. On demand charter is heavily regulated, the idea being to protect the public from flying with any off-the-shelf private pilot regardless of experience or IFR abilities or even without any thought to the maintenance status of the plane, save its already mandated annual maintenance checkup.

FAA reauthorization is expected to zip through both chambers as early as next week. If this amendment makes it to the final bill, expect to hear a lot more about it then, and not just from Plane & Pilot.