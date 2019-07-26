Video: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 Fetes 50TH Anniversary Of Apollo 11 With Command Module Pilot Michael Collins

Event will celebrate the golden anniversary of the first moon landing mission, also with astronauts Joe Engle and Charlie Precourt.

Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Theater In The Woods, EAA will host a once-in-a-lifetime event, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission. Our advice is to get there early.

Enjoy these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 by Jim Koepnick

Command Module pilot Michael Collins will be joined by fellow Apollo astronaut Joe Engle during the program, which will be hosted by space shuttle commander Charlie Precourt. While the mission will be the main topic of discussion, the astronauts will also reflect on how the mission succeeded, thanks, of course, to the hundreds of thousands of men and women who worked as a giant team to make the impossible happen.

To whet your appetite—as if anyone would need that—here’s a video clip with some images from that mission that will reverberate forever.

And while you’re at it, check out our thoughts on why Apollo 11 is arguably the most important event in all of human history.