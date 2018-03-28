WAI Conference A Big Success

More than 3,200 people from 21 countries showed up for the 29th annual International Women in Aviation Conference. The conference, which is hosted by Women in Aviation International (WAI), was held March 22-24 in Reno, Nevada.

In addition to sessions on everything from military flying to maintenance, the conference included a special outreach day for girls between the ages of 8 and 17. Girls in Aviation Day Reno provided more than 200 young women with hands-on opportunities to learn more about aviation and talk with women aviators. Similar events will be held around the world on October 13 for International Girls in Aviation Day.

The annual conference is also the time when new members are inducted into WAI’s International Pioneer Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, the first woman hired by a major airline as a member of the cockpit crew, Kathleen Fox, who serves as chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, and Brigadier General Linda K. McTague, who had a 28-year career in the U.S. Air Force and served as commander of the District of Columbia Air National Guard.

Next year’s conference will take place at Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on March 14-16, 2019.

Learn more at WAI.