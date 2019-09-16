What Happened? Patty Wagstaff In Runway Accident At St. Augustine.

Talk about a bad birthday. The Beechcraft Bonanza that aerobatics legend Patty Wagstaff was piloting flipped after landing at St. Augustine last week…on the her birthday! Luckily, Patty was okay, and she reported in a tweet that has since been deleted that her passenger, a fellow flight instructor, suffered no injuries. Wagstaff reportedly declined to go to the hospital.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

Just what happened is not clear at this point. Plane & Pilot reached out to Wagstaff, a former columnist for the magazine, but she had not responded by press time. We’ll update the story if new information emerges.

For now, we have Wagstaff’s tweet, which said, “We had a mechanical problem in our V Tail Bonanza after landing at St. Augustine this evening. People have been asking and I wanted to let everyone know that my passenger are [sic] doing fine.”

The plane, a 1958 K Model V-tail Bonanza, is Wagstaff’s personal transportation plane, which she uses to fly to performances around the country.