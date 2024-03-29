Bargain Buy on AircraftForSale: 2011 Cessna 162 Skycatcher

Today’s bargain buy is a unique one, offering the peace of mind of a newer airframe at a price that’s more commonly associated with 1950s and 1960s-era types. Built in 2011, this Cessna 162 Skycatcher is one of 275 examples built and has only 316 hours on the airframe, making it both modern and relatively new. The engine, originally installed on a different aircraft, is a tried and true 100-horsepower Continental O-200 with 712 hours since major overhaul. This provides the new owner with over 1,000 hours of flying before TBO is reached.

Pilots interested in a unique opportunity to own a modern, low-time aircraft for a price on par with older, higher-time types should consider this 2011 Cessna 162 Skycatcher, which is available for $65,500 on AircraftForSale.

Compared to a more common 150 or 152, the Skycatcher provides a roomier cabin, larger windows, easier cabin access, and unique, panel-mounted control sticks. A clean panel layout and modern Garmin avionics further elevate the feel beyond that of similarly-priced 1960s-era 150s. ADS-B compliance boosts safety while unlocking airspace that would be off-limits without it.

