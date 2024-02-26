Bargain Buys on Aircraft For Sale: 1946 Cessna 120

Today’s Bargain Buy on AircraftForSale blends classic taildragger fun with docile handling in one of the most economical packages available on the market. Essentially a Cessna 140 without flaps or an electrical system, the 120 was offered as a less-expensive version of the former. Like most 120s, this one has been equipped with an electrical system, and the lackluster performance of the 140’s flaps makes their omission somewhat beneficial due to the reduced weight and complexity.

Read about the Cessna 120 and 140 in detail here.

Equipped with a smooth and quiet 85 hp Continental C85 that sips fuel at a rate of roughly 4.5-5 gallons per hour in cruise, operating costs are minimized. Only 176 hours have been logged since the last major overhaul. Additionally, this example has had its fabric wing converted to metal covering. At the expense of some additional weight, the result is a wing that no longer requires fabric inspection or a costly $10,000-plus fabric replacement. Robust spring-steel landing gear rounds out operating economy, with no bungee cords or shock absorbers to maintain or replace.

This example comes with a clean panel, shoulder harnesses, wingtip strobe lights, matching wheel pants, and timeless paint scheme.

Pilots interested in a classic taildragger that’s as easy to fly as it is to own and maintain should consider this 1946 Cessna 120, which is available for $39,500 on AircraftForSale.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance.

