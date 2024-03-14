Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1946 Ercoupe 415D

Today’s Top Pick provides a unique combination of vintage charm and economical operating costs – a 1946 Ercoupe 415D. Designed in the late 1930s as a safer, more stable alternative to existing taildraggers, the Ercoupe was one of the very first aircraft to incorporate a tricycle landing gear configuration. Additionally, it utilized an interconnected rudder and ailerons, eliminating the possibility of inadvertently entering a spin. Lacking rudder pedals entirely, steering on the ground is achieved by turning the yoke left and right, just as in the air. Crosswind landings are easily accomplished by leveling off in a crab just above the runway and allowing the airplane to rotate to the runway heading as the main gear touches down.

Several different manufacturers produced nearly 6,000 Ercoupes between 1940 and 1969, making replacement parts relatively easy to source and relatively inexpensive to purchase. Additionally, the Continental C85 engine sips fuel at a rate of about 5 gallons per hour, helping to minimize operating costs. Vibrant owners groups offer new owners a wealth of knowledge and know-how.

This particular example has a low airframe time of only 2,871 hours and an even lower engine time of 305 hours since major overhaul. It is configured as new, without rudder pedals, but has been modified with a metalized wing. At the expense of a bit of useful load, this eliminates the need for costly wing fabric replacement, which can easily exceed $10,000. Perhaps best of all, this Ercoupe sports the original canopy design that enables flight with the top and side windows wide open.

Pilots interested in a unique vintage aircraft with economical operating costs should consider this 1946 Ercoupe 415D, which is available for $39,000 on AircraftForSale.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].