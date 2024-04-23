Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 Luscombe 8E

Today’s bargain will provide its new owner with a unique escape into the golden age of aviation. Built in 1947 but with lineage dating back to 1937, this little Luscombe 8E provides the romance of vintage aircraft ownership with sorted mechanicals that should eliminate many of the pitfalls that are so often inherent with aircraft of the era. This classic trip back in time is available for $45,000 on AircraftForSale.

Over the decades, Luscombes have become known for two things: a simple, pure flying experience devoid of any extraneous weight or complexity and snappy, responsive controls that do precisely what the pilot commands – for better or for worse. Compared to many comparable types, the Luscombe is one you fly with your fingertips.

This particular example is deluxe as Luscombes 8s go. It’s equipped with a peppy Continental C90 that has a new alternator and voltage regulator—a far cry from the bare-bones Luscombes that lack electrical systems entirely. In the past few years, the C90 has had the carb rebuilt and the exhaust replaced.

Elsewhere, intelligent mods abound. New inertia-reel shoulder harnesses keep you safe without restricting forward movement to peer to the right or left in turns. The brakes have been upgraded to dependable Groves, and the interior is clean and tidy

The panel offers a fantastic blend of simplicity and modern functionality. A modern Garmin radio and transponder comprise the avionics stack, and a uAvionix skyBeacon provides ADS-B out. Should the new owner wish to add a bit more functionality, the VOR receiver, mounted front and center, could be cleanly replaced with a modern, lightweight multifunction flight display such as the Garmin GI 275 to retain the vintage look.

