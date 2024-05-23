Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 Stinson 108-2

Today’s bargain blends vintage charm with massive flexibility in a package that is as comfortable touring weekend fly-ins as it is exploring remote backcountry destinations. First flown in 1944, the Stinson 108 was developed as a robust, four-place taildragger with a steel tube fuselage and fabric covering. This particular example sports a metalized wing, eliminating expensive wing fabric replacement down the road, and is available for $45,000 on AircraftForSale.

Stinsons have the reputation of being well-mannered taildraggers. Compared to the relatively short-coupled Piper Pacers, for example, they are easy to manage during takeoff and landing. Crosswind handling is helped by the smaller vertical stabilizer of the -2 version, which is less prone to weathervaning. The main landing gear features actual shock absorbers with damping to prevent a springboard effect during firm touchdowns.

With a 165-horsepower Franklin six-cylinder engine up front, this Stinson has more power than most comparable Cessna 170s or Piper Pacers, with a throaty growl to boot. While less common than Continentals or Lycomings, a number of companies provide replacement parts. Franklin owners have overwhelmingly positive feedback about their engines, cautioning only that maintenance should be reserved for mechanics with an intimate knowledge of the type.

This Stinson and its engine are both relatively low-time, with 2,400 hours on the airframe and only 595 hours since major overhaul (SMOH) on the engine. The striking paint is reportedly in good condition, and the airplane includes a matching set of wheel pants. The interior upholstery and carpet look to be in correspondingly good condition, ready to make a great first impression on any passengers.

This Stinson 108 is priced at nearly half the going rate for comparable Cessna 170s and is available for $45,000 on AircraftForSale.

