Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1948 Cessna 170

So you want to buy a taildragger, mainly to fly alone or with one other person, with the occasional camping trip or flight to AirVenture with all of your gear. For this mission, there are plenty of two-place options that are a bit too small, and there are some larger, more powerful options that are overkill. But today’s bargain, a classic Cessna 170, falls smack dab in the middle, blending economical operating costs with enough space for two full-sized people and piles of baggage for $94,000.

First flown in 1948, the first Cessna 170s were essentially scaled-up 140s. The airframe was all metal, with a fabric-covered wing, and the vertical stabilizer lacked the curved dorsal fairing of later 170s. While the flaps were not terribly effective, owners love the light, crisp feel of the lightweight wing, and the slow flight and stall characteristics are also well-liked.

Aside from the wing, the 170 changed very little over the course of its production run, which extended into 1956. All models left the factory with the six-cylinder Continental C-145. This engine was later renamed the O-300 to signify displacement rather than horsepower so that the marketing team could present a larger number that sounded more impressive. Whichever name is used, the 145-horsepower Continental is well-respected for its reliability and smoothness.

The 170 featured today has a relatively low 3,710 hours on the airframe and a very low 554 hours since major overhaul on the engine. The engine had a top overhaul even more recently, with 340 hours on the newer Millennium cylinders. With new exhaust, hoses, baffles, and an alternator conversion, most of the major items have been freshened or replaced.

Inside, the panel has been freshened up, as well. But unlike many modernized panels, care was taken to ensure the classic aesthetic of the original 170 panel wasn’t disturbed. The original layout remains, as do the legendary chrome “piano key” switches along the bottom.

The panel modernization was nicely done, with a uAvionix AV-20 and AV-30s replacing gyro instruments and enabling the entire vacuum system to be removed for less weight and greater reliability. A Garmin radio and transponder complete the modernization.

With a handsome red, white, and gray exterior and a gray interior, this 170 looks good, as well. All that’s needed is a new owner to fly it to pancake breakfasts and camping trips.