Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1948 Stinson 108-3

If you’re looking for a classic, 4-place taildragger that provides similar performance as the Cessna 170 but is available at a lower price, there aren’t many options out there. The Aeronca Sedan fits the bill but is rare and rather pricey, and the Piper Pacer is a bit more cramped inside, with relatively lively handling on the ground. At $59,900, today’s bargain - a 1948 Stinson 108-3 - checks a lot of boxes for a relatively low price.

Although the Stinson 108 looks very similar to the Cessna 170 on paper with four seats, a six-cylinder engine, a high wing, and classic lines, the two differ in some pretty substantial ways. Unlike the Cessna’s all-aluminum airframe construction, the Stinson uses a steel tube fuselage with fabric covering the fuselage, wing, and tail. While full fabric replacement is quite expensive, fans point out the benefit of being able to thoroughly inspect every nook and cranny while being able to easily repair individual sections of airframe as needed.

The Stinson’s landing gear is also loved by owners. Rather than spring steel gear legs handling all shock absorption in a bouncy manner, the Stinson’s gear legs pivot and are damped by oil shocks, virtually eliminating rebound and controlling bounces very effectively.

This particular 108 is the “dash three” model, identifiable by the large vertical stabilizer. It has a low 2,221 hours on the airframe with no known damage history. Perhaps best of all, it was re-covered with Poly-Fiber fabric in 2004, meaning the next owner will likely be able to enjoy it for several decades before having to worry about new fabric.

While the 180-horsepower Franklin engine fitted to this example demands knowledgeable and experienced service, Franklin owners swear by their engines and recommend them highly. One huge benefit to this one is a detail that will go unnoticed by many - unlike the 150-horsepower and 165-horsepower examples that have 1200-hour TBO intervals, the 180-horsepower Franklin has a 2000-hour TBO.

Inside, the panel is largely original, with the central gauge layout and retro metal design along the lower half. The radio and transponder are compact Becker units that fall easily to the left hand without taking up much panel space. The brown and tan interior goes nicely with the classic, original paint scheme on the exterior, maintaining the vintage look.

With an active owner community and excellent parts support from Univair (the current type certificate holder), Stinson ownership is easier than many other types. And while the Franklin engine demands some special consideration to locate parts and service, the owner community is tight-knit and tends to help each other whenever possible. Combined with a relatively low entry price, this Stinson will likely serve its next owner well for many years to come.