Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1952 Cessna 170B

For those with a keen eye for aviation history and a passion for classic designs, the 1952 Cessna 170B presents a golden opportunity. Priced at $85,000, this vintage gem is a testament to Cessna’s post-World War II ingenuity, featuring a timeless tailwheel design that served as the precursor to the renowned Cessna 172.

With an airframe total time of 4,450 hours, this aircraft has proven its resilience in the skies. Its Continental 0300D engine, paired with a McCauley borer prop, ensures reliability and performance for your missions.

Equipped for exploration, the Cessna 170B comes fitted with a range of navigation equipment, including a KLN 90B, VOR, ILS, DME, 2VHF, KT70 Mode C, Garmin 196, and a 406 ELT. The communication setup features a KX 155, ensuring reliable contact during your flights.

Step into a comfortable interior, upgraded in 2015, offering front shoulder harnesses, a folding rear bench, and an extended baggage area for added convenience. The polished aluminum exterior with highlights adds a touch of elegance to this aviation classic.

As a tailwheel predecessor to the iconic Cessna 172, the Cessna 170 played a pivotal role in aviation history. Despite initial hesitations, Cessna’s decision to explore the modification of the 170 led to the birth of the immensely popular Cessna 172, revolutionizing general aviation. Now, for $85,000, you can own a piece of this historical journey and experience the joy of flying in a true aviator’s delight.

Explore the skies with the Cessna 170B, where history meets the thrill of flight.

