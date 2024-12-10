Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1958 Piper PA-18 Super Cub

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a classic Super Cub for exploring grass strips but have had trouble finding any decent examples under $100,000, it might be worth considering one that trades power for economy and comes at a correspondingly lower price. Today’s bargain is one of the least expensive Super Cubs available at $69,900 on an aircraft for sale.

For many, mentioning a Super Cub brings the powerful, backcountry capable examples to mind. With 150-plus horsepower, flaps, and massive Alaskan Bushwheels, these Super Cubs define capability—and come at a significantly higher price. For less demanding missions involving grass strips at lower altitudes without the need to haul caribou carcasses off of sandbars, this 90 hp Continental-powered example might be just the ticket.

Decked out in an original, 1950s-era paint scheme with Ceconite fabric in good condition, this Super Cub blends classic looks with operating economy. Burning 4-5 gallons per hour, the next owner will be able to stay aloft for over seven hours at a time thanks to 36-gallon long-range fuel tanks. Long trips are made easier with a large baggage area behind the seats and underneath the rear seat.

Inside, an electrical system and push-button starter make life a bit easier, and while the panel has been kept clean and simple, there are some modern touches. A Garmin 250XL handles radio and GPS duties, and a TT22 transponder provides ADS-B Out capability. Additionally, a Garmin G5 flight instrument offers the benefits of an attitude indicator without the weight and complexity of a vacuum system.

With 5,300 hours on the airframe, this Super Cub is well-used but has reportedly been hangared for its entire life. Additionally, all logs and records are included, and the engine has 900 hours SMOH and 100 hours since a top overhaul.

By any measure, this Super Cub will likely provide its next owner with years of fun adventures with acquisition and operating costs that drastically undercut most other Super Subs.