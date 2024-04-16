Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1962 Cessna 175 Skylark

Today’s bargain provides Cessna 182 functionality and power at a Cessna 172 price.

Introduced in 1958 as a more powerful 172, the Skylark was originally equipped with a 180 hp geared version of Continental’s O-300. While owners generally enjoy the engine and report good reliability, it came with a relatively short overhaul interval/TBO of 1,200 hours and challenging parts and service availability. This unique Skylark eliminates these concerns entirely with a 230 hp Continental O-470R.

Pilots interested in a uniquely capable Cessna that bridges the gap between the 172 and 182 should consider this 1962 Cessna 175 Skylark, which is available for $75,000 on AircraftForSale.

With a 50-gallon fuel capacity, reliable manual flaps, and a constant-speed propeller, this Skylark provides many of the 182’s most desirable features at a price that’s tens of thousands less. The airplane’s new owner can expect many years of reliable service, with only 480 hours since major overhaul on the engine and 1,800 total hours on the airframe.

Inside, the panel is basic but complete and in good condition. Radios are placed up high for ease of access, and the “six-pack” configuration of primary flight instruments is far more orderly than many other aircraft of the era. A JPI fuel flow computer adds a modern touch, while ADS-B Out ensures you’ll have access to Class B and C airspace.

The airplane includes logs and has no corrosion or hail damage. As the seller points out, the addition of a STOL kit and big tires will make this a fantastic bushplane for off-airport adventures.

