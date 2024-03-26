Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 150E

Today’s bargain offers a compelling blend of tailwheel fun and economical ownership in a simple, utilitarian package. Originally built as a standard 1965 Cessna 150E, the factory tricycle gear was replaced with a Texas Taildragger conversion in 1984. The 1964 D and 1965 E model 150s are the only 150s that combined the unswept vertical stabilizer with a rear window, and they’re regarded as the best candidates for tailwheel conversions.

Pilots interested in a unique taildragger with economical operating costs should consider this 1965 Cessna 150E, which is available for $49,400 on AircraftForSale.

Those who own and fly them report that the unswept vertical stabilizer offers better directional control than the later swept-tail 150s. Additionally, the gross weight of the D and E is 100 pounds higher than earlier, pre-1964 150s. This particular example boasts a useful load of 528 pounds. Reliable manual flaps add to the list of desirable features.

Equipped with the standard 100-horsepower Continental O-200, this 150 offers more in the way of operating economics with modest fuel burn than raw power. Nevertheless, a 337 for larger 6 x 8.50 tires enables the new owner to easily add some off-airport capability. Hooker shoulder harnesses are a smart addition.

Inside, a Garmin COM radio and panel-mounted GPS comprise the basic avionic package, while a wingtip-mounted uAvionix skyBeacon ensures you’re free of ADS-B airspace restrictions. A lack of carpet in the cabin adds to the utilitarian look and feel, but for those who prefer a more finished look, new carpet is relatively inexpensive at around $500.

