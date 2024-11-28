Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Cessna 210E Centurion

Prospective owners requiring six seats and a large payload capacity typically have to spend $150,000 to $300,000 to obtain these capabilities. From the Piper Cherokee Six to the Cessna 206, 207, and 210, most options are quite sought after with correspondingly high acquisition costs.

But for someone willing to absorb the marginally higher operating cost of an older airframe, today’s bargain provides many of the same benefits for only $64,900.

Invariably, any older, early model airplane comes with some ownership and maintenance concerns, and the early 210s, first produced in 1957, are no exception. Certain landing gear components are difficult to source, and a mechanic unfamiliar with the type will likely require many billable hours to diagnose and remedy any issues.

Fortunately, this 1965 Cessna 210E Centurion lacks the turbo that, in later versions, can create expensive heat-related issues under the cowl, and it’s also missing the strutless cantilever wing subject to a potentially expensive airworthiness directive. It is essentially an early 206 with retractable gear—in other words, a utilitarian hauler with solid handling and lots of power.

When it comes to maintenance and training, 210 owners invariably rave about one particular resource that eases such ownership concerns—Tennessee Aircraft Services in Jackson, Tennessee. There, classes are regularly conducted to educate new and existing owners alike on aircraft systems, and the outfit has seen and addressed just about any maintenance issue that has ever been encountered with the type.

This particular 210 has a nearly perfect damage history, blemished only by a nose gear collapse in 1981. With 4,672 hours on the airframe and 1,586 hours since major overhaul, the next owner will be wise to budget for the next overhaul. However, even allowing for this, the total expenditure will still remain well below the $180,000 average price of all normally aspirated 210s surveyed in a 2023 FLYING article that explored 206 and 210 ownership.

Inside, this 210 features a largely original panel and interior and appears well cared for and maintained over the years. Reportedly kept in the dry climate of Wyoming, one photo shows bright, gleaming aluminum inside of the wing. The seller rates the interior and exterior at a 7 out of 10.

For an owner who doesn’t mind bringing some items up to date, such as some panel modernization and a fresh engine overhaul, this 210 could prove to be a lot of airplane for a relative bargain.