Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1966 Mooney M20F Executive 21

Today’s Bargain Buy perhaps offers more speed per gallon of fuel burn than any other certified option available. Designed from the start with efficiency in mind, the Mooney M20F can achieve nearly 180 miles per hour on less than 11 gallons per hour. This kind of speed unlocks a wide variety of destinations within the radius of a typical one-hour flight while burning just a bit more fuel than a Skyhawk or Cherokee.

While Mooneys have the reputation of being a bit more snug on the inside than other types such as the Beechcraft Bonanza and Ryan Navion, tall pilots report ample head and legroom. Additionally, the F model incorporates a longer cabin than earlier Mooneys, opening up additional space behind the front seats for passengers in the back. This example has been updated with plush, reupholstered seating.

Up front, the panel has been updated accordingly. Unlike earlier Mooneys with disorganized, seemingly random panel layouts, this example incorporates a neat, traditional six-pack layout to ease your instrument scan. A UAvionix AV-30 digital primary flight display provides at-a-glance flight information, while a Garmin radio stack and Electronics International engine monitor displays provide a thoroughly modernized flying experience, whether flying VFR or IFR.

With a mid-time engine, sharp paint scheme, and even an autopilot, this Mooney is well-equipped to provide its next caretaker with years of fast, efficient cross-country flying. Pilots interested in big-engine speed with small-engine fuel burn should consider this 1966 Mooney M20F, which is available for $79,500 on AircraftForSale.

