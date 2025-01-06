Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1968 Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee

For a good, all-around, do-it-all airplane, it’s tough to beat a 180 hp Cessna 172 or Piper Cherokee. These types provide a very noticeable performance boost over their 150-160 hp siblings, yet cost less to acquire and maintain than their more powerful, 6-cylinder counterparts like the 182 and Cherokee 235.

Cessna versus Piper and high-wing versus low-wing are arguments that have persisted since the introduction of each type and show little indication of ever subsiding. While performance is similar enough to make it largely a matter of personal preference, Cessna types are generally preferred for short-field operations. But today’s Cherokee addresses that quite handily with the addition of a Horton short-takeoff-and-landing (STOL) kit.

Incorporating a redesigned leading-edge cuff, wing strakes, wingtip fairings, and dorsal fin, the Horton kit reduces stall speed and improves low-speed handling characteristics. These advantages become apparent during both takeoff and landing, reducing ground rolls and total distances over obstacles compared with the stock, unmodified aircraft.

With only 1,003 hours on the engine, propeller, and airframe, this particular example is likely one of the lowest-time 1968 Cherokees in existence. The immaculate panel is a further testament to this, with intact plastic trim, a neat, orderly layout, and instruments that almost look factory new. While the radios are dated, the unmolested panel and available slots will likely make for a smooth installation when the time comes.

On the outside, the original paint scheme looks fantastic in white, yellow, and black. Matching wheel pants are included for a more finished look that adds a few knots of cruise speed. And while the aforementioned Horton STOL kit components were installed unpainted, most reside in areas of the airframe where simple white paint is all that’s required to color match them to the rest of the airframe.

For a classic, vintage Piper that looks like it has emerged from a time capsule, this Cherokee could be just the ticket, ready to explore short grass strips or turn heads at your local fly-ins as you see fit.