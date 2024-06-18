Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1972 SOCATA MS.894A Rallye

In the search for a do-it-all airplane that checks as many boxes as possible, we’re often left wanting for more. Some types offer fantastic speed and efficiency but require long runways. Others can manage short strips but have a cramped cabin with terrible visibility. Today’s bargain checks a huge number of boxes and offers a unique variety of strengths for $63,000 on AircraftForSale.

First flown in 1961, the French SOCATA Rallye family has since been marketed under a number of different companies and names. From Morane-Saulnier to PZL to Waco, the same basic aircraft has had a bit of an identity crisis over the decades, but the general formula has remained the same – an all metal, tricycle-gear, 2-4 seat low wing airplane with nearly unrestricted visibility and fantastic slow flight and short field capability.

While early versions had only two seats with lower-powered engines of 100-150 horsepower, this particular Rallye is equipped with a 220-horsepower Franklin six-cylinder engine that has only 36 hours since major overhaul. Provided the Franklin is maintained only by experienced mechanics familiar with the type’s unique intricacies, it provides ample, smooth power and excellent climb performance.

Various Rallyes are equipped with control yokes and others with sticks. This example has the latter, which opens up valuable real estate on the panel. It features basic analog flight instruments with an updated Garmin GPS and transponder.

Like all Rallyes, this one is also equipped with aerodynamically actuated slats that enable stable, predictable handling at low speeds and enable comfortable operation from short strips. Trailing-link main gear provides a plush ride over rough strips, and a 60-gallon fuel capacity provides range as well as the option to tanker fuel into remote areas with few refueling options.

For a unique yet proven airplane that provides open-cockpit levels of visibility and unlocks access to short, remote strips, this Rallye checks quite a few boxes on the “nice to have” list.

