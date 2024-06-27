Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1974 Piper J-3 Cub

At some point, anyone who has dreamed of aircraft ownership has also dreamed of piloting their own Piper Cub with the door wide open as they lazily meander over fragrant hayfields in the waning golden light of a perfect summer evening. Today’s bargain, available for $47,500 on AircraftForSale, can deliver precisely that.

The Piper J-3 Cub defines grassroots simplicity. With a bare minimum of creature comforts, a sparse instrument panel consisting of only six gauges, and no electrical system, this example is perfectly representative of the type. Fortunately, it has been carefully updated and refreshed without affecting this simplicity.

Already decades newer than many Cessnas and Pipers flying today, this 1974 example has flown regularly over the years, logging a total of 4,157 hours on the airframe and 668 hours on the 65-horsepower engine since major overhaul. Critically, the airplane has always been hangared, and the fabric was replaced in 1994, most likely putting the next fabric replacement many years into the future.

This particular Cub includes some pedigree. Once owned by famous airshow pilot Mad Dog Watson and the subject of a similarly famous painting, it blends classic style with a bit of history. Jump on the opportunity to add your own chapter at AircraftForSale.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email [email protected].