Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1976 Beechcraft B19 Musketeer Sport

Today’s bargain combines legendary Beechcraft quality and well-rounded strengths at a level of affordability that’s on par with the most basic 4-place Cessnas and Pipers. Originally launched in 1963, the Musketeer and more powerful Sundowner were produced for twenty years after over 4,300 were produced.

Pilots interested in a unique taildragger with economical operating costs should consider this 1976 Beechcraft B19 Musketeer Sport, which is available for $64,995 on AircraftForSale.

Unlike earlier model years, the 1976 B19 Musketeer Sport featured here offers two cabin doors, easing cabin access. Like all Musketeers, it is equipped with plush trailing-link main landing gear that smooths out all but the harshest touchdowns and worst runway surfaces. While outwardly similar to a Piper Warrior, it is both larger and taller with ramp presence that becomes evident when the two types are parked side-by-side.

While the 150-horsepower Lycoming O-320 provides relatively modest power, its 2000-hour TBO bests many other engines. With only 1,273 hours since major overhaul, the new owner of this Musketeer can expect many years of use before reaching TBO. Until then, they can enjoy peace of mind knowing that this engine has good compressions and has had oil changes every 25 hours. In addition, oil analysis reports are availableforo review.

With 5,246 hours on the airframe, this Musketeer is well-used, but it has also been fastidiously maintained. Always hangared with complete logs (viewable on aircraftforsale.com) and no corrosion, the current owner has replaced the landing gear’s rubber “donuts” that provide shock absorption. They have also upgraded the landing and strobe lights with modern LEDs and are including a 22-pound aft ballast weight the new owner can install to improve the center of gravity during most flight operations.

Inside, the IFR panel is very cleanly arranged with a freshly overhauled GNS430, a Bluetooth audio panel, and a Stratus ESG transponder, providing ADS-B in and out. The airplane has no known damage history and appears to be a bargain, near the very bottom of our PlanePrice Beta pricing analysis.

