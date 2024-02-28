Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1981 Mudry CAP 10B

Today’s Top Pick is a unique one—a 1981 Mudry CAP 10B. A fully aerobatic French taildragger derived from the Piel Emeraude, the CAP 10 boasts a long history of aerobatic training and competition. Although more than 300 were built during its initial production run between 1970 and 2007, most operate in Europe, with only 22 examples appearing on the current FAA registry. This makes it a relative rarity sure to attract attention on ramps and fly-ins.

Equipped with a 180 hp Lycoming AEIO-360 capable of aerobatic and fully inverted flight and weighing roughly the same as a Cessna 150, the CAP 10 is at home upside down in various maneuvers or cruising to breakfast. Best of all, the type is factory-supported in Europe with ample parts availability, and certified in the standard category in the U.S.

This example comes fully restored, with only 205 hours on the engine since major overhaul, a new prop, new paint/interior, and new canopy glass. An experienced CAP 10 A&P/IA performed a detailed inspection of the airframe, and with consumables like brakes, tires, and hoses refreshed, the airplane is well set up for reliable flying with its new owner.

Pilots interested in a unique, aerobatic aircraft with a well-proven and capable engine should consider this 1981 Mudry CAP 10B, which is available for $97,000 on AircraftForSale.

Advertisement

Each day, the team at Aircraft For Sale picks an airplane that catches our attention because it is unique, represents a good deal, or has other interesting qualities. You can read Aircraft For Sale: Today’s Top Pick at FLYINGMag.com daily.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance. For more information, email [email protected].