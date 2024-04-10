Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1986 Stolp SA-100 Starduster

Today’s bargain is one of the least-expensive aircraft available for purchase and promises a unique, high-performance, open-cockpit flying experience for less than the price of many new Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Pilots interested in a unique experimental biplane should consider this 1986 Stolp SA-100 Starduster, which is available for $25,000 on AircraftForSale.

Introduced in 1957, the SA-100 is a single-seat, fabric-covered biplane with a tubular steel fuselage. Presently, 27 examples are actively registered in the U.S., making it a rare and unique sight at most fly-ins but with an owner community that’s large enough to engage with for support.

Originally designed around a 125 hp Lycoming O-290, many including this one have been upgraded to more powerful engines. Sporting a 150 hp Lycoming O-320, this example should handily exceed the already healthy 1800-foot-per-minute rate of climb reported by owners of the original version. More importantly, it’s far easier to source parts and maintenance for the O-320 than for the older O-290, making ownership significantly easier.

Inside, the lone occupant is presented with a charmingly vintage aesthetic. Devoid of any modern color screens or even radios, the simple panel resembles that of a World War II-era biplane. Some modern functionality has been added, however, in the form of an electrical system, G-meter, and cylinder head temperature gauge.

With a midrange engine time of 890 hours since major overhaul and a total airframe time of only 625 hours with no known accident history, this Starduster offers a massive amount of open-cockpit aerobatic performance for the dollar.

