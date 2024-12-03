Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1999 Diamond DA20-C1 Eclipse/Evolution

Among the options available in the two-seat, 100 hp segment of general aviation, the majority come in the form of antiquated, 1940s-era taildraggers like Aeroncas and Luscombes or the trusty Cessna 150.

In such cases, the ownership experience involves all the concerns of vintage aircraft maintenance, a cramped cockpit with restricted visibility, or both. But today’s bargain combines relatively modern design and reliability with a truly panoramic view from the cockpit and is available for $97,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

First manufactured in 1994 as the DA-20 Eclipse and sporting a geared Rotax 912 engine, the DA-20 series introduced a sleek, efficient composite airframe that bears more resemblance to a glider than to legacy types. The resulting low drag enables an 11-to-1 glide ratio, and the later engines, such as this example’s 125 hp Continental IO-240-B, provide a cruise speed of nearly 140 knots while burning only 5.5 gallons per hour.

Unlike the upright, hunched position of older types like the Cessna 150, the Diamond has reclined seats, enabling the occupants to more easily enjoy the unrestricted views from beneath the wraparound canopy. Dual control sticks and an actual throttle lever further differentiate the flying experience.

The panel is cleanly organized, with the traditional six-pack of steam gauges in front of the pilot, a neat radio stack in the center, and a tidy arrangement of engine gauges on the right. A Bendix King GPS/COM and KX125 provide navigation and communication duties. The original factory panel makes future upgrades more straightforward than older types that have undergone random modifications over the decades.

While the airframe has a relatively high 11,829 hours, the engine has 714 hours since major overhaul. With a 2,200-hour recommended time before overhaul, this provides the next owner with about 1,500 hours of flying before reaching TBO. Notably, all 714 hours on the engine have been flown since January 2023, so there should be no concerns about an unused engine with internal pitting and corrosion.

For just under $100,000, this Diamond will likely provide its next owner with many years of fun, efficient flying and an outstanding view from the cockpit.