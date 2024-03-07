Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2008 American Legend Cub

Today’s Bargain Buy provides a unique combination of vintage, golden-era flying without many of the compromises that are so often inherent in aging aircraft. A modern interpretation of the classic J3 Cub, the experimental Legend Cub builds upon a legend with a full metal airframe that incorporates no wood, modern covering, and a cabin that’s more plush and a bit wider than the old J3.

Climbing access is made easier with doors on each side of the fuselage, and because the Legend Cub’s fuel tanks are in the wing, a solo occupant has the choice of flying from the front or rear seats. Because it uses the same basic airfoil as the original Cub, flying and handling qualities are largely unchanged…but the 120-horsepower Jabiru engine and Sensinich composite/wood prop provide far more thrust than the original Cub engines, adding a comfortable safety margin when taking off from short strips and clearing departure-end obstacles.

Inside, this Legend Cub has been equipped with modern Garmin avionics, including a panel-mounted Aera GPS and ADS-B in and out capability. An SL40 radio and CHT monitor round out the clean panel, and an intercom enables clear conversation between pilot and passenger.

As an experimental aircraft, this airplane enables the owner to perform their own maintenance. Best of all, the new owner can enjoy peace of mind that it was built with proper attention to detail, as it won first place in the 2009 Experimental Cactus Fly-In.

Pilots interested in the flying experience of a 1940s-era Cub with the benefits of modern materials and technology should consider this 2008 American Legend Cub, which is available for $60,000 on AircraftForSale.

