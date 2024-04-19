Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1969 Cessna 172K Skyhawk

Today’s bargain combines ease of ownership and docile flight characteristics in a fantastic all-around package. With some major airframe upgrades and recent engine maintenance completed and out of the way, this Cessna is ready for many seasons of reliable flying.

Pilots interested in a classic cross-country machine with vintage style should consider this 1969 Cessna 172K Skyhawk, which is available for $72,900 on AircraftForSale.

The ubiquitous 172 offers a number of ownership advantages. Parts are among the most readily available of any aircraft type, and qualified maintenance technicians intimately familiar with the type are easily located. These factors, combined with a relatively low 3,957 airframe hours and only 157 hours on the engine since major overhaul, position the new owner for many years of trouble-free flying.

As a 1969 K-model 172, this particular aircraft is equipped with a four-cylinder Lycoming O-320 as opposed to the six-cylinder Continental O-300 of previous Skyhawks. A Power Flow exhaust increases horsepower a bit over the standard 150, adding some pep. The propeller was overhauled at the time of the engine overhaul and likewise has only been flown for 157 hours since.

Perhaps one of the most noteworthy modifications on this Skyhawk is the Horton STOL kit. Incorporating an extension of the leading edge and stall fences on top of the wing, this kit provides a reduced stall speed and better low-speed handling than an unmodified 172. Owners report improved short-field performance – not just during landing but also during takeoff.

Inside, much of the panel is original but is arranged in a logical manner. The radios are neatly stacked in the center of the panel, which should make future upgrades relatively simple and straightforward without the need to cut a new panel and change the layout. A uAvionix tailBeacon provides ADS-B out duties, and the interior is described as in good condition overall.

