Changes in the 2024 AirVenture Notice Worth Examining

Flying into Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh (KOSH) for EAA AirVenture is not for the faint of heart. As this becomes the busiest airspace during the convention week, ensuring a successful sortie requires more than a cursory look at the procedures and policies needed for a safe journey.

Before wheels up en route to OSH, it’s essential to become familiar with the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 Notice (commonly known and published before as Oshkosh NOTAMS ). The Notice provides detailed, necessary information to make your arrival and departure to this year’s 71st fly-in convention, held July 22nd through 29th, a success.

With more than 10,000 aircraft expected to arrive at Wittman Regional and other nearby airports, the density of aircraft is only exceeded by the hundreds of thousands of attendees in total that are expected to attend this year. And just because you may be familiar with last year’s arrival and departure notes, keep in mind that there are some new changes in store for you this year. In fact, many of the updated changes for this year were a direct result of feedback from pilots like you, with a dose of FAA recommendations as well.

So, what can you expect if you are flying into OSH this year (other than the requisite sweaty palms?) The first thing to consider is that the 2024 Notice is effective from Noon CDT on Thursday, July 18 through Noon CDT on Monday, July 29. Since many different aircraft types traverse the airspace, the FAA-designed Notice provides procedures for the many types of aircraft flying in for the event.

Some of the surprise changes for this year include a TFR that will be in effect in Milwaukee (KMKE) airspace from July 15 through 18, a direct result of the Republican National Convention taking place during this time.

Anyone who has flown into AirVenture in the past is well familiar with the FISK holding procedure. However, don’t get too comfy with that procedure this year, as the FISK holding procedure has changed, as evidenced by several pages dedicated to these changes in the Notice. By the way, for you early birds, there are no FISK arrivals on Thursday, July 25, before 8 a.m., so go ahead and enjoy that Grand Slam breakfast and plan your arrival accordingly.

As before, ATC assignable transition points will also be part of the 2024 plan. This includes approaching Oshkosh from the west, which is planned to ease holding and congestion.

Transition points include Endeavor Bridge, Puckaway Lake, and Green Lake. These will be announced on the arrival ATIS when ATC activates these points, typically during high traffic times.

Even seasoned pilots will tell you that preparation is critical to your safe and successful journey to and from AirVenture. EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety, Sean Elliott, says, “The most essential information for any pilot flying to Oshkosh involves reading and thoroughly understanding the 2024 AirVenture Notice to ensure safe operations on arrival and departure.”

With total aircraft operations at Wittman alone expected to average up to 148 takeoffs and landings per hour when the airport is open, understanding the procedures in detail becomes even more critical.

As a successful fly-in attendee, you will be part of a group of pilots who will experience one of the most exhilarating aspects of general aviation—flying into EAA AirVenture: an experience that should not be taken lightly.

Pilots can download a digital version of the Notice at EAA.org/NOTAM.