Diamond Makes First SAF Flight in Germany

Diamond Aircraft said one of its DA42-VI light twins recently flew for the first time using sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, at the Bremen Airport (EDDW) in Germany. The company reports that the airplane, which is part of the training fleet of the European Flight Academy—an operation under Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT)—flew circuits around the airport after a period of testing and preparation involving Diamond, LAT and engine manufacturer Austro Engine.

The joint event marked the beginning of extensive testing with blended SAF aimed at making flight training for Lufthansa pilots more sustainable. Results of the current testing will help determine whether SAF can eventually become the sole fuel for the European Flight Academy, the companies said. Diamond Aircraft and Austro Engine anticipate increasing the availability of SAF blends as a “drop-in” fuel for general aviation and releasing the entire fleet to use the blended fuel by the end of 2025.

Bremen Airport was chosen for the demonstration flight in part because it is among the first airports in Germany to stock SAF provided by World Fuel Services. The fuel is refined from oil waste, aquatic plants and soil-based plants in Ghent, Belgium. The process includes hydrogenating the oils and fats prior to refining them in a manner similar to fossil fuels, Diamond said.

Note: This article by Jonathan Welsh originally appeared on FLYING.com. For more great content like this, check out FLYING!