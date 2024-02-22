Diverse Innovations Take Center Stage Among 2023 Collier Trophy Finalists

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has unveiled the finalists for the 2023 Robert J. Collier Trophy, showcasing a diverse array of aerospace innovations.

The Collier Trophy, established in 1911, is awarded annually for exceptional achievements in aeronautics or astronautics. This year’s finalists represent general and business aviation, military aviation, aerospace, and sustainable propulsion.

The four finalists are:

MagniX for magni650 Electric Propulsion Unit (EPU)

NASA, University of Arizona, and Lockheed Martin for the OSIRIS-REx Team

Reliable Robotics for Advanced Autonomous Flight Systems

U.S. Air Force for the X-62A ACE Team

Amy Spowart, president and CEO of NAA, emphasized the significance of the Collier Trophy in recognizing outstanding contributions to aviation and aerospace.

“For 112 years, the NAA has presented the Collier Trophy to pioneers, strategic leaders, trailblazers, and revolutionaries,” Spowart said.

The final round of the Collier Trophy selection process is scheduled for March 21 in Washington, D.C. Each finalist will present their nomination, followed by a Q&A session with the selection committee.

The Collier Trophy has a rich history, and Spowart expressed eagerness to see who will join the prestigious list of recipients.

For more information and a complete list of Collier Trophy honorees, visit the NAA website.