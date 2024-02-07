Embry-Riddle Eagles to Compete with Tecnam SLSAs

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, Florida, campus has chosen the Tecnam P92 MkII light sport aircraft (SLSA) for its Eagles Flight Team, enhancing its competitive edge at National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) events. The P92’s diverse flight capabilities make it an ideal choice for message drops, navigation, and various competitive events, contributing to the team’s continued success in Region IX flight competitions.

Ken Byrnes, assistant dean and flight chair at Embry-Riddle, highlighted the P92’s role in providing a safe, reliable, and cost-efficient platform for the Eagles Flight Team. David Copeland, director of sales at Tecnam U.S., expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the P92’s stability and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred aircraft for flight school programs globally.

The Tecnam P92 MkII combines short-field performance with improved cruise capabilities, thanks to its composite fuselage. The enhanced cabin volume offers wider seats, greater adjustment options, and improved ergonomics. Equipped with Garmin G3X touch avionics, including synthetic view and ground proximity warning, the P92 ensures advanced navigation and situational awareness.

Tecnam’s P-92, based on industry benchmarks, forms part of the most eco-friendly training fleet in the world. Flight schools operating Tecnam’s single- and twin-engine aircraft can achieve a 60 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, making the P92 MkII an environmentally friendly choice for flight training.