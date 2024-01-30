First U.S. Retail Delivery of Diamond DA50 RG

Premier Aircraft Sales made waves last summer at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, when it became the first U.S. dealer to deliver a new Diamond DA50 RG to a customer. Now it is marking another sales first as it scoops other dealers in taking delivery of its own DA50 RG demonstrator. The company has been an authorized Diamond Aircraft dealer since 2002, became the first U.S. merchant to take retail delivery of a DA50 RG, Diamond’s new diesel-powered single-engine aircraft.

“We are extremely proud that our long relationship with Diamond Aircraft has allowed us to be the first Diamond dealer to offer our customers the opportunity to fly and buy this incredibly efficient, comfortable, and beautiful airplane,” said Travis Peffer, CEO of Premier Aircraft Sales.

The DA50 RG is powered by a 6-cylinder, 300 hp Continental Aerospace Technologies CD-300 engine that runs on jet-A fuel, which has advantages including lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and more reliable worldwide fuel availability compared with avgas.

The aircraft’s geared, turbocharged, and liquid-cooled powerplant is controlled by two redundant FADEC units. Performance figures include a maximum airspeed of 181 ktas, cruise speed of 172 ktas, maximum range of 754 nm, and useful load of 1,210 pounds.

“Ever since the DA50 RG’s introduction in 2020, it has arguably been the most anticipated new single-engine piston aircraft in history,” said Jeff Owen, vice president of sales for Premier Aircraft Sales. “Now that we have our demonstrator available, we’re excited to give prospective owners a chance to experience for themselves why it’s earned its place as a truly aspirational airplane.”

The company said the aircraft will be on display during the U.S. Aircraft Expo at the Pompano Beach Airpark (KPMP) in Florida on February 2-3.

