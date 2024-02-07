Flight Design F2-CS23 Lands CAAC Type Certificate Validation

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has officially signed off on Flight Design’s F2-CS23, validating the two-seat piston single’s European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certificate.

Flight Design reported in November that it had successfully completed an in-depth engineering audit with a CAAC team, clearing the way for validation and confirming compliance with certification specifications. The company is also working with longtime China-based partner FX on plans to manufacture the F2-CS23 in Shenzhen. The two companies have been working together since the start of the F2 project.

“This is a great achievement and related to the very good cooperation between CAAC, EASA and our team,” said Matthias Betsch, head of Flight Design’s EASA design organization. “The F2 is the first model of the F Series which follows the safety requirements of the new EASA CS23 certification specification and is providing outstanding safety, performance, space, and comfort for this kind of private-use and training airplane.”

The F2-CS23 has a top speed of 233 kph (126 knots), 2,000-kilometer (1,080 nm) range with 30-minute reserve, and maximum takeoff weight of 1,320 pounds. Powered by the 100 hp Rotax 912iS engine, it comes equipped with Garmin G3X flight displays. The model was developed as a certified version of Flight Design’s F2 SLSA and received its EASA type certificate in December 2021.

FAA validation for the F2-CS23 is also underway.