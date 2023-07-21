FLYING Acquires 5 Major Aviation Media Brands

FLYING Media Group, the parent company of Plane & Pilot magazine, is acquiring the aviation publication assets of Belvoir Media. This portfolio includes AvWeb.com, Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, IFR Magazine, and Kitplanes.

“Belvoir Media Group’s aviation portfolio complements our content-rich brands and will expand what we offer to readers, subscribers, and advertisers. Last quarter, we acquired Plane & Pilot Magazine and the LSA-focused website, ByDanJohnson.com, all with the goal of creating the deepest resource of general aviation content and information.” Craig Fuller, CEO of FLYING Media Group stated.

The Belvoir Media Group brands include:

AVweb.com is the largest independent aviation news site in the world, providing breaking news and information. AvWeb.com has a remarkable ability to break stories. The editorial team of AVweb have their pulse on the industry and is unmatched in covering aviation news.

Aviation Consumer is built to be the Consumer Reports of general aviation, providing editorialized product reviews for general aviation, ranging from aircraft, accessories, avionics, maintenance, and safety products. There is also a very robust used aircraft guide, which provides reviews of aircraft ranging from vintage to modern, all with an effort to empower buyers with unbiased information before their next purchase. Aviation Consumer comes in monthly print, as well as a database of decades worth of reviews. Next time you are thinking of buying an aviation product, ask “What Does Aviation Consumer Say?”

Aviation Safety is the premier safety-only aviation monthly magazine, with up-to-date reporting from accident investigators and safety counselors on real-life scenarios from pilots. With 40 years of archives and new reports every month, focusing on best practices and accident reconstruction, there is a massive library of content covering nearly every potential scenario that a pilot may encounter and many more they hope to never have. So much of being a successful pilot is centered around safety and decision-making, making Aviation Safety a must-read.

Kitplanes is the Homebuilt Aircraft Authority, covering topics relevant to anyone who has ever dreamed of building or owning an experimental aircraft. The depth and detail of its coverage is unmatched in the aviation industry.

FLYING Media Group plans to preserve the heritage and unique voice of each of these publications, along with significantly increasing investments in content, reader experience, and digital sites. The plan will be to continue to offer the print versions of the publications and hope to introduce a bundled solution, where readers of all the FLYING Media Group properties can take advantage of the great library of content, across brands.

FLYING Media Group plans to retain Belvoir’s aviation brands’ editorial staff and contributors.

FLYING Media Group (FMG) is the leading media portfolio in aviation. FMG brands include FLYING Magazine, Plane and Pilot, ByDanJohnson, Aircraft for Sale, Business Air, AVweb.com, Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, IFR Magazine, and Kitplanes.