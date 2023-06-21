FLYING Launches SAFECON Docuseries

For more than a century, the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) has inspired collegiate aviators to strive for excellence through competition. If you have ever participated in a NIFA event, you know the value of this competitive series goes well beyond the test of one’s skills. Its gatherings are an invaluable opportunity to network, learn, and be part of a community that will pay dividends for those who may choose to pursue a career in aviation.

Each year, the best of the best NIFA member teams advance to compete in the annual Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) National Championship, putting their skills to the test in a number of categories that include flying, navigation, knowledge and mathematical computation. The annual event, which has been called the “March Madness” of aviation, was held this year in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. FLYING was there to capture the excitement and bring the inspiring stories of competitors and volunteers to light.

Watch and be inspired as we bring you “Episode 1: What is NIFA”, the first in our six part series documenting SAFECON 2023, and look for a new episode every week through the end of July.