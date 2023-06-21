FLYING Launches SAFECON Docuseries

Each year, the best of the best NIFA member teams advance to compete in the annual Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) National Championship, putting their skills to the test in a number of categories that include flying, navigation, knowledge and mathematical computation. The annual event, which has been called the “March Madness” of aviation, was held this year in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. FLYING was there to capture the excitement and bring the inspiring stories of competitors and volunteers to light.
Watch and be inspired as we bring you “Episode 1: What is NIFA”, the first in our six part series documenting SAFECON 2023, and look for a new episode every week through the end of July.
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on flyingmag.com.