GAMA Announces New President and CEO

After leading GAMA for 20 years, Pete Bunce will be retiring in April. His successor, James Viola, is no stranger to the demands of leading a major aviation organization.

Over the past four years, Viola has led Vertical Aviation International (formerly Helicopter Association International) through several milestones including a massive rebranding effort to recognize the expansion of the vertical industry, as well as representing the evolution of the industry on a global scale.

“James Viola has an incredible passion for general aviation and will do a remarkable job representing the interests of GAMA member companies and leading the tremendous GAMA staff,” said Chuck Wiplinger, GAMA chair and president and CEO of Wipaire, in a statement. “His military, flying and regulatory experience, along with his proven leadership of a renowned international aviation association, will make him an extremely effective advocate for the economic and societal contributions of the global general aviation industry.”

In addition to leading VAI, Viola also served as the Director of General Aviation Safety Assurance at the FAA, where he maintained consistency and standardization in general aviation safety oversight. Prior to the FAA, he spent 20 years as an Army aviator. Viola holds several master’s degrees, including strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and international relations from Auburn University. He is an ATP-rated helicopter and fixed-wing pilot totaling over 7,000 hours of flight time, including 1,100 hours with night vision goggles.

“I am honored and excited to work with GAMA’s members and team to further advance the critical interests and contributions of the aviation industry,” said Viola. “I look forward to championing general aviation’s significant work to provide growth and opportunity for individuals and businesses, enable innovative and technological advancements for safety and efficiency, and support the economic development and welfare of communities across the globe.”