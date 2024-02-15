Garmin Sunsets Repair Service for GNS 430/530 Nav/Coms

Garmin has published a service advisory stating that “display repairs for the WAAS and Non-WAAS GPS 400, GNC 420, and GNS 430 are no longer available and have been discontinued.” The GNS 430/530 was introduced in 1998 and produced until 2011.

“Due to multiple component availability limitations, comprehensive repair service for Garmin’s GNS 430/530 series is estimated to become limited in the years ahead,” the company said in a statement. “This includes all GPS/COM and GPS-only variants, as well as all WAAS models. Initially, these limitations are estimated to impact a small percentage of repairs in 2024.”

Garmin reported that it will continue offering repair service as long as the components required for the specific repair remain available. For products that the company has to return as unrepairable due to the announced unavailability of parts, a $500 per unit processing fee will be charged. Garmin will continue to provide database updates and technical support for the nav/coms.

Garmin is actively encouraging customers to transition to newer-generation products.