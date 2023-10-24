Garmin Updates D2 Watch Series with Mach 1 Pro

By Julie Boatman

Just when you thought they could not stuff more, ah, stuff into the D2 watch series, Garmin has managed to up the ante with the Mach 1 Pro. The new multifunction tool includes an LED flashlight, night modes, and an ECG app among other features in a serious—and seriously hefty—wrist-born device.

FLYING had the opportunity to preview the D2 Mach 1 Pro at NBAA-BACE last week in Las Vegas, and we’ve also brought one home to test further for a full report. Our first impression? Improving upon the substantial feature set was a challenge, but a few key elements make it compelling to consider. Among these are:

An LED flashlight incorporated into the case—and positioned so that you can wield it, communicator-style, during all phases of flight, from preflight to postflight. A red lens makes for safe use in night ops.

A red shift mode for the display itself, also supporting night flight use.

Improved battery life, which varies with the type of use, but can last up to 46 hours in pilot mode, and 25 days as a smartwatch.

An ECG app adds to other health and fitness features to allow users to record heart rhythm for any signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), up to a 30-second recording that can be viewed on the watch as well as on the Garmin Connect app.

“This year marks 10 years of the D2 series—a smartwatch line that pilots have relied on to combine aviation tools with the latest smartwatch technology,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin”s vice president of aviation sales and marketing, in a statement. “The D2 Mach 1 Pro provides an extensive set of advanced capabilities that pilots use every day, all while touting battery life that can withstand even the long-haul commercial pilot trips. Features like the LED flashlight and large AMOLED display, combined with the high-end materials, make this the most premium-built D2 smartwatch yet.”

The striking 51 mm case is crafted with a titanium bezel and five-button stainless steel design to access features quickly. It can be worn with a wide range of bands, from metal to leather to nylon fitness versions.

Pilot Modes

The D2 Mach 1 Pro builds on the pilot applications launched with earlier models, including the ability to plan, execute, and record flights through each stage. The watch allows access to a worldwide aeronautical database, a horizontal situation indicator (HSI), direct-to navigation, and a moving map display—all while offline. Aviation weather data and custom reports and alerts are available as well as fuel planning. A wrist-based pulse oximeter allows you to monitor oxygen levels, and a barometric altimeter provides altitude alerts.

The watch begins flight tracking and logging on takeoff, and it will sync the flight data to the user’s flyGarmin.com logbook. Flight plans can be uploaded directly using the Garmin Pilot app—and those pilots flying aircraft with PlaneSync can view the aircraft dashboard for fuel, electrical, database, and location information while away from the airplane.

The D2 Mach 1 Pro comes standard with a vented titanium bracelet with carbon gray DLC coating as well as a black silicone band for a suggested retail price of $1,399.99.

