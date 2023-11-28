Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires Kelly Aero

Hartzell Engine Tech, a prominent name in aviation, has successfully acquired Kelly Aero LLC, renowned for manufacturing aftermarket aircraft magnetos, replacement parts, and ignition harnesses for both general aviation and military aircraft.

President Keith Bagley expressed the company’s excitement about this strategic move, stating, “With this acquisition, Hartzell Engine Tech is excited to add manufacturing capabilities for aircraft ignition products to our existing lines of engineered, firewall forward, engine accessories.” He extended his appreciation to Jeffrey Kelly, his family, and Neil Clark for their stewardship of a product line that aligns seamlessly with Hartzell Aviation’s ‘Built on Honor’ philosophy.

The acquired products will soon undergo rebranding as PowerUp Ignition Systems, with the process set to commence in early 2024 after a thorough technical evaluation and the receipt of PMA approval. PowerUp Ignition Systems will become a cornerstone in Hartzell Engine Tech’s product portfolio, joining other esteemed brands such as Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems.

Hartzell Engine Tech plans to incorporate the production of PowerUp Ignition Systems within its main Montgomery, Alabama, manufacturing facility. The acquisition is expected to boost total employment by about 40 employees.

Kelly Aero’s former Montgomery facility will play a crucial role in expanding the capacity of Hartzell Engine Tech’s existing machine shop. The customer-direct magneto service work resulting from this acquisition will be handled at Quality Aircraft Accessories, Hartzell Engine Tech’s sister company with locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Hartzell

With roots tracing back to 1917 when Hartzell Propeller was established in Piqua, Ohio, Hartzell Aviation has evolved to become a comprehensive aviation family. In addition to propellers, the company’s product line now includes firewall forward engine technology, piston engine preheat and de-icing systems, cabin heating solutions, aircraft batteries, and avionics. The recent acquisition of Kelly Aero adds another layer to Hartzell’s commitment to excellence and innovation in aviation.