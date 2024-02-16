Hollywood Takes Flight: 5 Famous Airports That Have Starred in Blockbuster Movies

If you’re looking for some entertainment ideas some weekend, you might explore where the magic of Hollywood meets the thrill of aviation. From heartwarming reunions to high-stakes heists, airports have played pivotal roles in numerous movies. Here are five famous airports that have graced the silver screen, adding drama, romance, and excitement to the world of cinema.

Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX) and Dulles International Airport (KIAD) in Die Hard 2 (1990)

The film is set at Dulles, but LAX takes the spotlight as one of the interior filming locations for the action-packed sequel to the iconic original Die Hard. John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, battles terrorists who have taken control of the Dulles airport. Explore the real-life locations at LAX that provided the backdrop for this adrenaline-pumping film. Fun fact: other filming locations included Alpena, Michigan and Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan.

London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) in Love Actually (2003)

Love is in the air in this romantic comedy based around Christmastime. Follow the interconnected love stories of various characters as they reunite in heartwarming and sometimes comical scenes at one of the world’s busiest airports. Discover the charm that makes London Heathrow the perfect setting for love to blossom. The Marseille Provence Airport (LFML) also makes an appearance.



Chicago O’Hare International Airport (KORD) in Home Alone (1990)

Who can forget the chaos at O’Hare in this holiday classic? The McCallister family’s misadventures include scenes in this bustling airport. Watch Kevin outsmart the burglars, leaving audiences both laughing and on the edge of their seats. And believe it or not, the scenes of the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (LFPG) were also filmed at O’Hare.



Singapore Changi Airport (WSSS) in Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Experience the glitz and glamor of Singapore Changi in this hit film. The airport serves as the gateway to opulent lifestyles, showcasing its stunning architecture and luxurious amenities. Scenes were also filmed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (WMKK)—including a taxi drop off scene set at John F. Kennedy International Airport (KJFK).



Denver International Airport (KDEN) and “Blucifer” (various films)

OK, so this isn’t a specific movie suggestion, but the airport has become a magnet for mystery and conspiracy. Explore the public art, including the infamous Blue Mustang sculpture, known as “Blucifer,” that has sparked urban legends and conspiracy theories, making Denver International a star in its own right. Fun fact: the Denver airport was scheduled as a filming location for the Die Hard 2 movie, but the weather ended up being too nice and filming moved to Michigan to take advantage of snowfall.

From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances, airports have provided the backdrop for some of Hollywood’s most memorable film moments. Whether you’re a movie buff or an aviation enthusiast, these famous airports have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. So the next time you travel through these hubs, you might just find yourself reliving scenes from your favorite flicks. Safe travels and happy cinematic adventures!