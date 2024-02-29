Icon Bumps Useful Load of A5 LSA Seaplane

Icon Aircraft released news about the 2024 A5: a gross weight increase to 1,570 pounds. This comes on the heels of a December 2023 announcement that the FAA had granted its A5 amphibious light sport aircraft (LSA) type certification in the primary category.

“After nearly two years of rigorous R&D, testing, and production preparation, Icon is excited to announce that it has increased the gross weight of the A5 by 60 pounds, resulting in a new useful load of 490 pounds (up from 430 pounds),” the company stated.

How can Icon do that before MOSAIC arrives? Isn’t the limit 1,430 pounds, as permitted on LSA seaplanes or floatplanes? Well, no.

Icon did not initially use all the gross weight given to it. After engineers proved the structure could carry more weight, the company could make the change and amend its ASTM documentation for the FAA, a task made easier as Icon has already worked closely with the FAA on a Type Certified version of A5 in the primary category.

As the A5’s Rotax 912iS burns less than five gallons of fuel per hour, the company said, “This equates to an additional two hours of endurance or the ability to carry more baggage or heavier passengers.”

Backwards compatibility—of interest to present A5 owners, Icon added, “All 2024 A5s will include this weight increase, and the solution can also be retrofitted on previous models as part of an option package that includes a 4-blade lightweight propeller from eProps that delivers increased performance and additional weight savings.”

“In response to feedback from our owners and prospective customers, we elected to undertake further research and development to test the airframe and fully understand what we needed to do to increase the useful load,” said Jerry Meyer, Icon’s CEO. “The solution is a reinforcement of our commitment to innovation, and a 60-pound increase is significant, especially in the LSA category.”

4-Blade eProp

In conjunction with the gross weight increase, Icon said the 4-blade propeller that it announced in 2023 is now standard on all new A5 LSA. The company said “eProps’ new propeller provides a 21 percent reduction in ground takeoff roll in standard conditions, increasing the versatility and safety of the aircraft.”

“The 4-blade propeller is a huge upgrade to my Icon A5,” said Santiago Masdeau, an A5 owner based in south Florida. “I’ve flown more than 100 hours with the original 3-blade and now I have around 20 hours on the new carbon fiber 4-blade. Immediately, I noticed less vibration and noise, better acceleration, and improved takeoff distances. I’ve also experienced an increase on my cruise speed at 5,000 rpm and lower fuel burn. The entire experience is better, and it looks amazing, too!”

A 2024 A5 Limited Edition starts at $409,000 with the Garmin G3X Touch available as an upgrade. Additional options include autopilot, a digital attitude indicator, a variety of signature paint schemes and colors, and Sirius XM Weather.

The company believes that type certification will allow Icon to expand its market potential around the world, especially in countries that have not yet adopted ASTM standards. The type certified version of the 2024 Icon A5 starts at $434,000.