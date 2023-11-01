Impact Scholarship Applications Open for 2024

By Amy Wilder

Aspiring pilots now have an opportunity to pursue their dreams with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals’ (OBAP) American Airlines Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Flight Academy Impact Scholarship for Pilot Training. Applications are now being accepted, offering a chance for aviation enthusiasts to secure the funding needed to advance their training.

The Impact Scholarship targets individuals who have already earned their private pilot certificate. It is exclusively available to those with an active OBAP membership.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Active OBAP membership at the time of submission

Successful completion of private pilot training and a current FAA private pilot certificate

Actively pursuing instrument, commercial single-engine, certified flight instructor (CFI and/or CFII), or commercial multiengine flight ratings

Strong demonstration of commitment to aviation education and career development

Applicants should submit a comprehensive form through the OBAP LWFA portal, along with two letters of recommendation, ideally with one from an OBAP member, although this is not mandatory. The application and recommendations must be submitted by November 15.

Successful applicants meeting the criteria will be contacted by the scholarship team for further interviews.

For those who do not meet the eligibility requirements, the application periods for spring and summer 2024 are on the horizon:

Spring review: Tentatively set for April/May 2024.

Summer review: Tentatively scheduled for August/September 2024.

It is important to note that all OBAP scholarships require active organization membership before applying. Applicants should check individual scholarship descriptions for eligibility criteria. The OBAP prides itself on diversity and inclusivity among all scholarship applicants.

To help aspiring aviators understand the financial aspect of their journey, OBAP provides insights into the costs associated with full-time flight training programs. These costs typically range from $80,000 to $100,000, depending on the specific program, whether it falls under Part 61 or Part 141. There is also the flexibility to apply for multiple scholarships, increasing the chances of securing financial support for training.

This year, OBAP plans to award more than $135,000 in scholarships across various categories, each with a minimum award amount. As more awards become available, the organization intends to keep updating its offerings.