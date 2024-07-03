Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 Beechcraft 35 Bonanza

Most classic aircraft under $100,000 have needs. Whether the panel is antiquated with barely functional radios, the engine approaching the recommended time before overhaul (TBO), or the paint and interior ragged, there are almost always several items on the “to-do” list. But this classic 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza bucks the trend by providing award-winning aesthetics and fastidiously maintained systems for $99,500 on AircraftForSale.

An icon of general aviation, the legendary Beechcraft Bonanza was introduced in 1947 – the very same year this particular example was manufactured. Sporting a gleaming polished aluminum and bright red exterior that will turn heads everywhere it goes and the early Bonanza’s trademark V-tail, the classic aesthetics are unmistakable and legendary.

While priced toward the upper end of the expected price range for early Bonanzas, this one justifies the premium with a long list of upgrades, inspections, overhauls, and STCs that demonstrate the current owner’s meticulous attention to detail regarding maintenance and care. From a new exhaust system to an overhauled landing gear motor and gearbox to a fully disassembled and inspected engine, virtually every component of this Bonanza has been gone through and refreshed, setting the new owner up for years of worry-free flying.

Inside, the new owner is welcomed by classic, art-deco style in the form of polished aluminum “piano key” switches and a throwover yoke that creates ample space for the front passenger. The current owner wisely modernized the panel with round gauges and instruments that maintain the original aesthetic. The GPS, radios, and transponder are positioned up high on the panel, making them easy to read and reach.

Photos reveal an engine compartment clean and sorted enough to win awards at virtually any airshow or fly-in, with the seller accurately describing it as “Oshkosh ready.” For any buyer interested in avoiding the restoration and sorting process entirely and skipping right to the part where they enjoy a museum-quality machine, this Bonanza provides a one-way ticket to vintage fun.

